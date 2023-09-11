La Liga Awards: Memphis, Bellingham, Ancelotti declared best for August 2023

Madrid, Sep 11 (IANS) The Madrid clubs ruled the roost, claiming three out of the five categories in the La Liga Awards for the month of August 2023, with Real Madrid claiming two of them.

The La Liga Awards consist of five monthly categories for the best goal, best player, best coach, best play and best U23 player, while there will also be recognition for the Team of the Season and the greatest player in terms of their social contribution.

To decide these prizes, the opinion of an expert committee is combined with the views of the fans, who can vote for each month’s winners on the website titled: Feel the power of our Fútbol | LALIGA.

Real Madrid's English star Jude Bellingham was adjudged the Player of the Month while Carlo Ancelotti won the Best Coach award.

The third award for the city of Madrid was claimed by Memphis of Atletico de Madrid in the Best Goal category, the La Liga informed in a release on Monday.

Bellingham claimed the Player of the Month award for his five goals in four rounds and his immediate impact across his first four La Liga games. He is one of the reasons why Real Madrid are the outright leaders.

Real Madrid's Ancelotti bagged the Coach of the Month award for being the only gaffer to win every game so far to start the season and for his ability to decide matches in the final minutes.

Memphis Depay won the Goal of the Month award for his long-range strike against Granada CF in Matchday 1, leading Atlético de Madrid to their first win of the season, a 3-1 victory, at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano.

Nico Williams and Guruzeta of Athletic de Bilbao bagged the Best Play award for the goal that made it 2-0 against Osasuna thanks to a marvellous piece of play from Nico Williams in which, after dribbling past two opponents, he played a low cross for Guruzeta to turn in.

Barcelona's 16-year-old youngster Lamine Yamal was adjudged the Best U23 player, for his breakout performances at the reigning La Liga champions and for showing his quality and providing an assist in the opening four games.

