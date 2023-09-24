L-G visits East Delhi areas, directs immediate cleaning & revamping

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena undertook an extensive visit of several East Delhi areas and issued specific instructions for revamping roads, pavements, parks and sewerage/drainage system in the area.

He toured the areas on Saturday evening. He started his visit from Yudhishthir Setu at ISBT Kashmere Gate, which connects North and Central Delhi with East and North East Delhi

The L-G visited areas like Shastri Park, Mansarovar Park, Seelampur, Shyam Lal College, Surajmal Park and various blocks of Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Dilshad Garden among others before his final stop outside the Karkardooma Court Complex.

Displeased over the poor condition of roads, heaps of garbage, choked and overflowing drains, unkempt public parks, encroachment on public spaces and damaged public properties that gave the surroundings a shabby look, Saxena asked the officials to begin the repair and beautification works on a war footing from Sunday itself.

He specifically directed that no progress report from any agency would be accepted, unless supported by “before and after” photographs of the same.

"The L-G asked all concerned agencies -- MCD, PWD, DDA, DJB among others -- to sort out the jurisdictional issues among them and stressed that these should not delay the works in any manner. He said the daily progress of works in these areas would be monitored by the L-G Secretariat," the L-G office said.

During the visit that lasted for over three hours, the L-G was visibly displeased over the dilapidated condition of the Yudhishthir Setu with its railing and pavements broken at several places, posing a threat to pedestrians and two-wheelers in particular. At Karkardooma Court, he was irked by the choked drain overflowing onto the streets, dust-filled streets and pavements, broken footpaths and overgrown trees obstructing the traffic movement at several locations. He directed the concerned officials to immediately clean up the entire surroundings of the Court Complex.

Saxena also interacted with residents and RWAs of various localities that he visited and in all these interactions people complained of overflowing sewer lines, choked drains and crumbling roads/footpaths, apart from other issues. These had become perineal problems and the concerned civic agencies did not respond to complaints by residents, they told the L-G.

The L-G lamented that none of the civic agencies, over the years, had paid any attention to these areas where a large population was forced to live under shabby conditions. Saxena reiterated his commitment to revamp the East Delhi areas that have persistently suffered due to the government’s apathy. Notably, in the run up to the G20 Summit, the L-G had taken up the upkeep and beautification of the stretch near Akshardham Temple. He had also visited the heavily congested Vikas Marg.

The L-G was accompanied by the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (PWD), MCD Commissioner and other senior officers of various departments and Delhi Police.

Saxena had earlier promised that restoration and beautification works in the national capital would continue even after the G20 Summit and in line with this, the L-G had visited several areas of Dwarka sub-city on September 16. This visit is his second visit after the G20 Summit.

