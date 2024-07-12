Kusha Kapila, Divyenndu to star in ‘slice of life comedy’ series ‘Life Hill Gayi’

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actors Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu have been roped in for the “slice of life comedy” series titled 'Life Hill Gayi', directed by Prem Mistry.

The upcoming series features Kusha as Kalki and Divyenndu as Dev, alongside Vinay Pathak, Mukti Mohan, and others.

Divyenndu said that he wanted to give the audience another surprise with his comedy with 'Life Hill Gayi'.

“You will remember your fights with your siblings, the love and hate relationship and all the sibling struggles you would have faced growing up when you watch Life Hill Gayi. We really enjoyed shooting this and I am sure that would have also translated on screen and we can’t wait for all of you to watch it!” he said.

Kusha shared her enthusiasm for her character Kalki, noting it as a well-rounded extension of the entertaining yet flawed characters she often creates.

“When Life Hill Gayi happened, the script and the ensemble really got me excited. To share space with such renowned actors who are so dearly loved is a dream come true. Add to that I love that Kalki’s character is not one dimensional - she is real, flawed and has a redemption arc that honestly is really refreshing to see,” she added.

The series is produced by Aarushi Nishank of Himshrri Films, directed by Prem Mistry, and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia.

Producer Aarushi Nishank of Himshrri Films said: “'Life Hill Gayi' is a relatable comedy-drama set in the heartland of India. Our aim was to birth a world that is relatable, light-hearted, and edgy.”

“Along with it, having my roots from Uttarakhand itself, I always wanted to show the beauty of this state to the world and this show offers just a sneak peek into the heaven Uttarakhand is!

Talking about the series, director Prem Mistry said: “‘Life Hill Gayi’ is a heartland drama but with a twist. Universally, siblings are known to have a chaotic yet emotional relationship. For the first time, the audiences will see a story such as this unfold in the rural setting with Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu coming from the most privileged background and joining the fight as siblings.”

'Life Hill Gayi' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

