Kunal Kemmu chooses intimate celebrations at home for his 41st birthday

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) As he turned 41 on Saturday, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, who is currently enjoying the success of his maiden directorial 'Madgaon Express', has chosen to have an intimate celebration at home with his loved ones.

Expressing his gratitude, Kunal shared: "I am extremely grateful to the audience for their love towards 'Madgaon Express'. This birthday holds special significance for me, filled with gratitude rather than wishes."

Kunal’s sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

The actress wrote: “Happy birthday my dearest bro in-law. This is your year…. You deserve all the love and success and more.”

Moving forward, Kunal is set to appear in Raj & DK's 'Gulkanda Tales', which is slated to stream digitally later this year.

