Kumar Sanu on 'International Masters League': ‘Seeing Sachin back on field brought so many fond memories'

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who is known for songs like ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, ‘Ek Sanam Chahiye’ and others, recently graced the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) 2025. The senior artist witnessed the innings by the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as he led the Indian team.

The singer said that watching Sachin bat brought back so many fond memories for him. The event saw the legendary singer in attendance to support his long-time friend and cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, who made a much-anticipated return to the field after a long hiatus.

A lifelong cricket enthusiast, Kumar Sanu expressed his joy at witnessing the game live, particularly with Sachin back in action.

Speaking about the event, Kumar Sanu shared, “I have always been passionate about cricket, but watching a match live for the first time was an unparalleled experience. Seeing Sachin back on the field brought back so many fond memories, and I felt incredibly proud to be part of this moment. Attending IML 2025 has been a truly thrilling experience”.

He further mentioned, “This was one of the most exhilarating matches I have ever witnessed. The energy, the anticipation, and the intense competition kept me on the edge of my seat. It was a mix of excitement and nervousness, making for an unforgettable experience”.

The opening match of the International Masters League 2025 saw India and Sri Lanka engaging in a tussle. The match proved to be a nail-biting contest, with India clinching victory by a narrow margin of 4 runs after a challenging chase.

Sachin Tendulkar, making his return to competitive cricket, was thrilled to have Kumar Sanu cheering for him from the stands. Their long-standing friendship, built over decades, added an emotional touch to the evening as two legends from the worlds of music and sports came together in celebration of the game.

