Kumar Sanu fan cycles 1200 km on solo ride to meet the singer

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Legendary singer Kumar Sanu, who ruled the 1990s with his voice, has a huge fan following, many of whom would walk on water for him. In a heartwarming display of admiration and respect, Rakesh Balodiya, a fan of Kumar Sanu, embarked on a 1200 km solo cycle ride from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, all the way to Mumbai.

His sole purpose was to meet Kumar Sanu and pay tribute to his incomparable contributions to the world of music. Setting off on his bicycle, Rakesh faced various challenges and unpredictable weather conditions, but his unwavering determination drove him forward.

"My family has always known how much Kumar Sanu's songs mean to me. This journey is not just a physical one; it is a heartfelt tribute to the living legend and his timeless music," Rakesh expressed with unwavering determination.

Rakesh's expedition concluded in Mumbai, when he met Kumar Sanu at the Gem Paradise Mumbai’s Andheri West area. When informed about Rakesh's extraordinary endeavour, Kumar Sanu was visibly touched and moved by the overwhelming love from his dedicated fan.

"It makes me emotional to see so much love from them. I exist because of this much love and support from my fans," expressed Kumar Sanu.

Kumar Sanu, who shared a professional rivalry but cordial personal relationship with Udit Narayan, is the go-to singer for the 1990s kids along with Udit. Apart from Hindi, he has also sung in other languages including Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Odia, Chhattisgarhi, Urdu, Pali, English and his native language Bengali, both in West Bengal and Bangladesh.

He holds the Guinness Book of world records since 1993 for recording the maximum number of songs in a single day. For his contribution to Indian cinema and music, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 by the Government of India.

