KTR quizzed for over six hours by ACB in Formula-E race case (Lead)

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (IANS) Telangana Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao for more than six hours in the Formula-E race case on Thursday.

Accompanied by his lawyer Ramachandra Rao, the former minister reached ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills around 10.10 a.m. amid tight security.

He came out of the ACB office around 5 p.m.

The BRS leader told reporters that he cooperated with the ACB officials by answering all their questions. He said he was ready to appear again whenever called by the agency.

Later, he told party workers at BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, that the ACB officials found it difficult to ask questions as they also realised that there was nothing in the case.

KTR, as Rao is called, said the ACB officials repeated their questions. He reiterated that there was no corruption in the case as the Formula-E organiser confirmed receipt of the money transferred to them.

KTR was reportedly questioned on the basis of the statement given by Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, who was quizzed by the ACB for six hours on Wednesday.

The investigating officials focussed on KTR’s role as then Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) in signing the agreement to conduct the Formula-E race in 2023 when BRS was in power.

Arvind Kumar, who was Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD department, was questioned on whose instructions he had issued orders to transfer the money to UK-based Formula-E Operations (FEO).

KTR, Arvind Kumar and the former Chief Engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) B.L.N. Reddy have been accused of transferring about Rs 55 crore in violation of rules to FEO for the second edition of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

The ACB last month registered an FIR against them for alleged irregularities in payment by HMDA to FEO and associated entities without adhering to established financial procedures. The FIR was registered under Sections 13 (1) (A) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

The ACB had summoned KTR on January 6. He, however, returned from the ACB office after his lawyer was not allowed to be present during questioning. KTR had submitted a letter to the ACB requesting it to defer his questioning till the Telangana High Court pronounces its order on his quash petition. The ACB issued another notice to him the same day, directing him to appear before it on January 9. The High Court on Tuesday dismissed KTR’s petition to quash the FIR. The court also refused to pass orders to ACB not to arrest him.

On a petition by KTR, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed the presence of a lawyer during questioning. The court said a lawyer may be present at a visible distance from the accused during the questioning.

