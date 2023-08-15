K'taka Vidhana Soudha illuminates in Tricolour on I-Day eve

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) The Karnataka Vidhana Soudha building, which houses the state legislature, was embellished with special lighting arrangements on Monday ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru.

The iconic building in Bengaluru basked in the glory of tricolor and special lights.

The magnificent view caught the attention of commuters and passersby as the attractive illumination compelled them to stop and click photos and selfies. This resulted in traffic jams and the police had a tough time managing the traffic.

