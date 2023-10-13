K'taka govt seeks to strengthen partnership with Germany

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil said on Friday that the Karnataka government, which aims to develop the state as the manufacturing hub, has recently taken many measures to enhance offering to German companies.

Speaking as a chief guest at the VDMA Mechanical Engineering Summit- 2023 Patil remarked that Karnataka and Germany have fostered a strong industrial collaboration, particularly in the fields of manufacturing and technology.

"German companies have been performing here contributing to enhance the state's industrial capabilities. They are playing a key role in the growth of automotive, and infrastructure projects in Karnataka, including the development of smart cities and digital solutions," he explained.

The minister said that Karnataka and Germany have had a strong relationship in the areas of trade and FDI. "Over 1600 German companies operating in India have employed around 3,00,000 people. At least 600 plus German Joint Ventures are represented in the Indian marketplace and Karnataka is home to nearly 200 German companies," he added.

He said that the growth-oriented industrial policy, sector-specific policies, ease of doing business and relaxed labour laws will further strengthen the longstanding bilateral bond.

Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany Achim Burkart, Rajesh Nath, MD VDMA India, Kari Haeusgen, President VDMA Germany, Dr Selvakumar principal Secretary to Industry department and others were also present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.