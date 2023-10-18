K'taka govt felicitates state Asian Games medalists with cash award

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said sportspersons in the state are currently being provided 3 per cent reservation in police and forest departments, and efforts will be made to give 2 per cent reservation in other government departments as well.

He was speaking at the Home Office Krishna after felicitating with cash awards the athletes and coaches who won medals in the recently held 19th Asian Games in China.

The Chief Minister said that sportspersons have brought honor to the country and the state. "It is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas. Indian athletes have won the maximum number of medals in the Asian Games in China this time," he said.

He also appreciated that 70 medals were won last time which have gone up to 107 this year.

The Chief Minister opined that India ranks first in population in the entire world. This honor will increase if we get first or second position in the Asian Games as well.

The state government, he said, is committed to promoting sports. When he was the Chief Minister in his previous tenure, prize money was announced to the winners in the Asian Games and Olympics.

He explained that Karnataka is the first state to announce the highest prize amount.

The CM congratulated the sportsmen on behalf of the government and seven crore Kannadigas.

"This time eight people from the state have won medals. Winning a medal at the international level is no small feat. It requires a lot of effort. You have done an amazing job."

He also wished them good luck to try hard and win medals in the Olympics as well. Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Nagendra, Chief Minister's Political Secretary K. Govindaraju, Naseer Ahmed, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Principal Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated medal winners of the state and presented the cash prizes to Rajeshwari Gaikwad (Cricket- Gold), Rohan Bopanna (Tennis- Mixed Doubles- Gold), Mijo Chacko Kurien, Nihal Joel (Athletics Men's 4x400m Relay - Reserved Athlete - Gold), Mithun Manjunath (Men's Badminton - Silver), Sai Prateek (Men's Badminton Silver), Divya (Shooting - Two Silver Medals), and coaches V. Tejaswini Bai (Kabaddi - Gold), Ankita B.S. (Hockey- Bronze), CA Kuttappa (Chief Boxing Coach- 1 Silver and 4 Bronze). Gold medalists were given Rs 25 lakh and a silver medal and others would get Rs 15 lakh cash award for Silver medalists.

