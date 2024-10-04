K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah should tread carefully regarding caste census, says D.K. Suresh

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Senior Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Suresh on Friday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to tread cautiously in connection with presenting the controversial caste census report in the state Cabinet.

Addressing a media conference in Bengaluru, Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said, "I demand CM Siddaramaiah to tread carefully in connection with the matter of caste census. The Central government has also announced conducting the caste census today."

"If the criterions used for the census once for all come under the national census, there won't be any confusion. There will be acceptance and recognition as well. Otherwise, we will have to struggle for getting recognition if criterions of caste census don't match. As the national census is being done in a year's time, I demand CM Siddaramaiah to wait until then," he urged.

When asked about the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, he said, "CM Siddaramaiah is our (Congress) leader. We hope that he will remain as the CM for a full term of five years. I am confident that he will come clean on the allegations with the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari. No one can shake him."

Commenting on Dalit leaders' meeting, Suresh added: "Even our community leaders had met and discussed many issues. Home Minister G. Parameshwara was the former party President, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi is Working President and there is nothing wrong in discussing the interest of their people."

When asked about MUDA case petitioner Snehamayi Krishna's statement on all accused in MUDA scam getting together, the Congress leader said: "His job was to file the complaint and the court has ordered a probe. As per his plea, the investigation is launched and everyone has to be patient until the probe is complete."

Reacting to a question on BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu's case, he said: "There is a disgusting atmosphere in the state which is not conducive for its growth. Karnataka is known for development but events which are unfolding now are making the state bow down its head in shame."

"Channapatna is a part of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's political life. It was part of Satanur Assembly seat represented by him. The people have supported him and there is responsibility on part of Shivakumar to pay them back. We will make the entire district as the first in the state in terms of development and other indicators. It doesn't matter that I am defeated," he added.

CM Siddaramaiah, being supported by the Congress high command and party leaders, is all set to present the controversial caste census report before the state Cabinet soon.

The delegation of MLAs from the Dalit and backward communities met CM Siddaramaiah recently and demanded implementation of the caste census report in the state.

The BJP and a section of Congress leaders are opposed to the caste report submitted to the government. They maintain that the caste census is flawed and used as a tool to show Muslim population on a higher side in the state.

The influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga leaders and seers have expressed their concerns and urged CM Siddaramaiah not to go ahead with the report.

Sources state that if the caste census report is placed in the Cabinet, the discussion in society will be diverted towards it and it will downplay the discussion on the MUDA scam.

The BJP has chided CM Siddaramaiah, saying that whenever he faces political uncertainty he brings the matter of caste census to the forefront.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.