K'taka CM inaugurates 9 varsities ahead of assembly polls

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday inaugurated nine universities in the state ahead of assembly elections.

"All the new universities that were opened today are the future-writing centres," said the Chief Minister.

Speaking after inaugurating nine new universities, he said the government has given impetus to health and education.

"These kinds of universities have started for the first time in the country. In the coming days, everyone will adopt the Karnataka model. In the country, higher education means IIT and the selection for that is through CET. The children of Karnataka must have access to the IIT model education," Bommai said.

"For this reason, the KIT has been established. In the next five years, all the institutions will be on the IIT model. Instead of going in search of the IITs, the IITs are being created. The MoUs are signed with the world's best universities to impart quality education," he added.

Bommai said students are the future of India and the 21st century is the century of knowledge. "India will emerge as the world leader in the coming days. Already, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a world leader. The people of Pakistan want a PM like Modi for their nation. The neighbouring China has appreciated India over the management of the Covid pandemic," he stated.

