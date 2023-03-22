K'taka celebrates Ugadi festival with much fervour

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) The Ugadi festival also known as 'Yugadi', the new year's day according to the Hindu calendar, is being celebrated with much fervour across Karnataka on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes in Kannada language.

"Ugadi wishes for everyone. I will pray that this festival brings new hope and beginning for every individual in the coming year," PM Modi stated.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team also put out its wishes on social media. "A new year means new beginnings, wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Ugadi," it said. The RCB players have made a special video and conveyed their Ugadi wishes to the fans and the people of Karnataka.

Greeting people on the day, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar hit out at the BJP. He said that during the occasion of this Ugadi festival the ruling BJP government should be overthrown.

The people across the state, including IT city Bengaluru, decked up their houses with mango and neem leaves. They also distributed neem, jaggery among themselves and also with family friends.

The people offered prayers at temples to welcome the new year, and decorated homes with Rangolis.

This day is considered auspicious for starting new ventures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.