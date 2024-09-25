Kriti Kharbanda shares peek into her week: 'Fam jams, bowling, carrot cake, digital detox'

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda on Wednesday shared a charming glimpse into her week, filled with heartwarming family moments, delicious food, and romantic stargazing alongside her husband, and actor Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she has 8.3 million followers, to share a delightful series of photos and videos capturing her week with family. In one vibrant shot, she is seen sporting a long light blue shirt while enjoying a game of bowling.

The collection features heartwarming group pictures with her loved ones, including her husband, Pulkit Samrat, as well as a lovely snap of the family sharing a meal at a restaurant. Additionally, fans get a glimpse of their adorable pet dog, mouthwatering dishes, and stunning views of the moon and stars, perfectly encapsulating the joy and warmth of their time together.

The post is captioned as: "A week filled with fam jams, bowling, sugar free carrot cake, home made cold coffee, lots of donne biryani, digital detox, shadowplay, moon watching and star gazing!#wednesdaywisdom get your fam time on! It's the best feeling ever!"

On the work front, Kriti started her career in 2009 with the lead role in the Telugu film 'Boni' opposite Sumanth. She has then appeared in several South Indian movies like -- 'Chirru', 'Teen Maar', 'Mr. Nookayya', 'Prem Adda', 'Galaate', 'Om 3D', 'Tirupathi Express', 'Minchagi Nee Baralu', 'Bruce Lee: The Fighter', 'Maasthi Gudi', and 'Dalapathi'.

Kriti made her Hindi film debut in 2016 with 'Raaz Reboot' directed by Vikram Bhatt and co-starring Emraan Hashmi. She has been a part of Hindi films like-- 'Guest iin London', 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', 'Housefull 4', 'Pagalpanti', and 'Taish'.

She was last seen in the 2021 romantic comedy '14 Phere' directed by Devanshu Singh and produced by Zee Studios. The film stars Vikrant Massey. It is streaming on ZEE5.

She next has 'Risky Romeo' in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Kriti had tied the knot with Pulkit on March 15, 2024, in Manesar, Haryana, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple has worked together in the films 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Pagalpanti' and 'Taish'.

