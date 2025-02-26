Kriti Kharbanda pushes her limits with yoga aasanas

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda shared an inspiring video on social media on Wednesday, showcasing her dedication to fitness through yoga asanas.

Kriti demonstrated her ability to push her physical and mental limits, performing a series of challenging yoga aasanas. In the video, the actress can be seen flawlessly executing a variety of poses, showcasing both flexibility and balance. Along with the clip, she penned an inspirational caption, “Life is better, upside down Pushing my limits, one aasana at a time! There comes a point when it’s hard to keep going. To find motivation. To believe that you can and you want to do it!.”

The' Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress added, “How do u get past this? You work through these feelings. You work through the pain and you work with it. If you’re waiting to “fix” your feelings and feel ready, you’ll be waiting a long long long time. Respect your body and your mind, but also let them know that you’re in charge. And you will do what it takes to get where u want to be. #wednesdaywisdom #workoutwednesdays #yoga #iamready.”

In the videos, Kharbanda can be seen performing a yoga asana with the help of a trainer.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda is currently busy shooting for the second season of the popular show "Rana Naidu." This highly anticipated installment will feature an impressive ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla, among others, in key roles. Rana Naidu Season 2 also marks the OTT debut of Kharbanda.

Speaking about her first OTT project, the '14 Phere' actress had earlier shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of "Rana Naidu" Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me.”

