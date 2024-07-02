Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to Wed Nicolas Sachdev on July 3

Wedding preparations are in progress for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicolas Sachdev, scheduled for July 3rd, with their wedding pictures set for release on July 4th.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, renowned for her exceptional acting in films, is now preparing to marry art gallerist Nicolas Sachdev, seeking blessings from her parents. The couple will tie the knot on July 3rd and share their wedding pictures the following day. Varalaxmi and her father Sarathkumar announced the marriage on social media with similar messages. Pre-wedding festivities began with a traditional mehendi event on June 30th, attended by close friends and family.

The father-daughter duo released statements in Tamil on July 2nd, apologizing for not personally inviting the media but confirming the release of their wedding pictures on July 4th.

The wedding celebrations commenced with a warm reception for the groom and his family, followed by the mehendi ceremony at a luxurious hotel in Chennai. Embracing a green theme, the couple shared their joy through social media.

On July 1st, Varalaxmi and Nicolas participated in their sangeet ceremony with family and close friends. Celebrities from various industries, including Trisha, Vishnu Vishal, Sundeep Kishan, and others, graced the event with their best wishes.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicolas Sachdev have known each other for 14 years and exchanged rings on March 1st in the presence of their family after recently falling in love. Nicolas proposed to Varalaxmi in front of their families, who joyfully blessed the couple. Celebrities and politicians are eagerly anticipating the couple's star-studded reception.