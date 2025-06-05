Thug Life: Why Kamal Haasan Failed Again After Indian 2?

It is widely acknowledged that Kamal Haasan is one of the greatest actors to have ever graced Indian cinema, if not the best. There is a constant debate about who is the best actor in the country, and Kamal Haasan undoubtedly holds a top three position. However, the box office has not consistently supported the great actor, as his films have struggled to generate consistent revenue.

However, Vikram revolutionized the situation and revitalized the legendary actor's cinematic career. Following that, Kamal Haasan quickly produced the film Amaran, which also became a significant hit. Despite the failure of Indian 2, Shankar's sequel to the iconic film, all attention was focused on Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life.

The hype was mainly due to the fact that the two of them are collaborating after nearly four decades. Nayagan was their previous film, and movie buffs across the country know how memorable and inspiring the movie was. Thug Life's songs were considered the main reason for the movie to receive such hype, especially from Tamil Nadu, where AR Rahman is adored like a demigod.

Every single one of the nine songs ended up being a hit, and even though the trailer was subtle and kept expectations in check, the album gave hope to Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam fans that they can expect something good out of the film. However, on the day of Thug Life's release, the iconic duo faced a series of setbacks as people began to criticize the film from the very beginning of its premiere shows.

The Tamil Nadu government also gave permission for Thug Life to screen shows early, and it looks like this decision has done more harm than good for the film, as Kamal Haasan's acting was the only good thing about Thug Life, according to critics and audiences. Even a legendary actor like Kamal Haasan will appear ordinary on the big screen if the story lacks substance, which is precisely what happened with Thug Life.

Even with Indian 2, Kamal Haasan failed big time, but the sequel hype worked at least for the opening weekend. It looks like even that might not happen for Thug Life, as the early reviews have been negative right from the start. Film buffs who appreciate the intricacies of filmmaking may find Thug Life appealing, but general audiences may find the film unpalatable, particularly in the second half.

After Vikram, only Lokesh Kanagaraj might have to step up and save Kamal Haasan again with Vikram 2, as the legendary actor's next film is with Anbariv masters as directors. will also be an experimental film.