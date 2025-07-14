Mohan Raj’s Final Act: Fatal Stunt, Cause of Death & Legacy

Veteran stunt artist Mohan Raju, popularly known as SM Raju, tragically lost his life in a fatal car crash on Sunday while performing a stunt for actor Arya’s upcoming film Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith.

The accident occurred on July 13 during the filming of an action sequence. A video of the incident, now widely circulating on social media, shows an SUV somersaulting after launching off a ramp before crashing violently to the ground. According to reports, the stunt was planned to involve the SUV hitting the ramp and overturning.

When Raju failed to exit the vehicle after the stunt, crew members rushed to the scene and found him unconscious. He was immediately transported to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Actor Vishal was the first from the film fraternity to confirm the news and express his condolences. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doing a car toppling sequence. I have known Raju for so many years, and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and again. He was such a brave person. My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace."

Stunt choreographer Stunt Silva also mourned the loss of Raju. However, actor Arya and director Pa Ranjith have not yet issued an official statement.

Raju, 52, hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district and was a respected figure in the Kollywood industry. Over his long career, he worked on several high-profile projects and was known for executing complex and dangerous stunts. He was described as one of Kollywood’s most dedicated and courageous stunt performers.

The incident has reignited conversations around the urgent need for stricter safety protocols for stunt performers, who routinely put their lives at risk to create compelling cinematic moments.