Kolkata Port slashes rates to attract more cargo

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata (SMPK) has announced a volume-based rebate scheme for 2024-25 to enhance the volume of cargo.

SMPK handled a record 66.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2023-24, despite challenges such as paucity of draught in the riverine channel that connects the port facilities in Kolkata and Haldia to the sea. It now wants to surpass that figure.

Under the scheme, concession will be provided if there is augmentation in cargo like coal, manganese ore, iron ore, and limestone. The rebate can go up to Rs 100 per metric tonne.

This will significantly reduce cargo and vessel-related charges.

There are also incentives to attract new customers to the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) under SMPK.

The HDC is better placed than the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) when it comes to available draught. Larger vessels with greater parcel loads can enter HDC easily as compared to KDS.

To highlight this strategy and attract customers, SMPK organised an interactive session with the key stakeholders on Monday. Among those present were Rathendra Raman, Chairman, SMPK, A.K. Mehra, Deputy Chairman, HDC, and Samrat Rahi, Deputy Chairman, KDS.

"We are committed towards fostering growth and prosperity for our stakeholders. This rebate scheme is a testament to our dedication towards supporting our customers and driving economic development in the region. I urge all users to maximise their cargo throughput and fully benefit from the scheme," Raman said.

