Riyadh, Oct 16 (IANS) Brooks Koepka of Smash GC successfully defended his title at the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah.

In a dramatic final round, Koepka secured the victory with a birdie on the playoff's second hole, the 18th, defeating RangeGoats GC's Talor Gooch, who mounted an incredible charge on Sunday, to earn the 2023 individual championship, Xinhua reports.

"I really didn't think I had a chance. I don't know how many points Bryson (DeChambeau) had to have or to get, but I felt like I had to win, super fortunate to kind of squeak in there," Koepka said after the game.

Gooch clinched the season's individual title thanks to his final-round score of eight-under par (62). Bryson DeChambeau, captain of Crushers GC, fell to fourth place in the season standings after posting a level-par final round in Jeddah, eventually finishing in 16th place. Cam Smith, captain of Ripper GC, secured second spot in the overall season standings, while Koepka advanced to third.

Fireballs GC, captained by Sergio Garcia, cruised to victory in the team event this weekend, finishing at 34-under par, three shots ahead of RangeGoats GC and five ahead of Cleeks GC, who recorded their first podium finish of the season in Jeddah.

Heading into next week's team championship in Miami, 2022 team champions 4Aces GC hold a slim lead (192 points) on the team standings, followed by Crushers GC (186 points), Torque GC (183 points) and RangeGoats GC (179 points) occupying the top four places. The top four will automatically advance to the semifinals at the LIV Golf Team Championship.

