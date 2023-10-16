Men’s ODI WC: This is significant, certainly in the manner and by margin as well, says Trott on Afghanistan’s win over England

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Eight years ago, Afghanistan produced an unforgettable moment when they edged Scotland by just one wicket in their first-ever Men’s ODI World Cup appearance in 2015 at Dunedin, New Zealand.

On October 15, 2023, Afghanistan produced what the ongoing World Cup had been craving for – an upset win. They produced another unforgettable moment in their history of playing ODI World Cups, this time by outclassing defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Their head coach Jonathan Trott called his team’s toppling of England one of the highlights of Afghanistan’s ODI World Cup journey, something which holds significance in the way this seminal moment came in, as well as in margin.

“In the 50 over competition, it could be one of the highlights. I think the only other World Cup game they've won was in 2015, in Dunedin against Scotland. So, this is significant, certainly in the manner and by the margin as well. The way that they played, at no time really, I think when we were batting, did we think we were running away with the game? We thought we had a decent total, but we had to bowl well and field well and the guys did that.”

“So, I think it's very pleasing and there's a lot of confidence that will hopefully come from this when competing against the bigger nations and it'll have a knock-on effect to all the other games, but not only in this World Cup, but for the future as well. Just what Afghanistan cricket can achieve.”

“Hopefully this will be the sort of kick-start it is because I know the next match, our opposition certainly will be - I'm not saying they weren't looking at us closely, but they might have a look at the tape again. But we respect every opposition and I say this to the guys but we don't fear anyone every game we are here to play, we are here to, I believe win,” said Trott in the post-match press conference.

With Afghanistan breaking their 14-match losing streak in ODI World Cups, there will be little time for celebrations as they will be going to Chennai to take on New Zealand on Wednesday. But citing his own experience as a player, Trott wishes for the team to celebrate a victory which will be etched in their minds forever.

“I'm very keen not to put a dampener on things or tell them to focus on the next game. I think it's important, certainly moments like this. I know from my career and my experience, I never soaked up enough or enjoyed moments (like this). I'm certainly going to say to the guys, enjoy tonight and, spend the time together, whatever you want to do.”

“But as soon as we land in Chennai, then in sort of 18 hours, 12 hours’ time, whatever it is - then we switch on for the next game and it's back to business. So, it's important you celebrate your victories because they're so hard and they're always such a challenge.”

“So that'll be my message tonight to the guys when I get back to the dressing room and make sure when we get to that first training session the day before our game in Chennai that we're fully focused.”

Trott also felt that Afghanistan’s players playing alongside England players in franchise cricket also came of some help in getting the better of them in Sunday’s clash. “The fact that a lot of our players have played with the English players in franchise cricket, so they get to know the ins and outs of each player so there's that familiarity and also the confidence.”

“Sometimes I think when you see big Test playing nations you sort of hold them in high regard. I think playing with players like that you see that they are human and you just as entitled to win or do well, so really pleased for the guys. But England, they're a good side I think, obviously they lost games in 2019 as well when they won the World Cup. So, I'm sure they'll bounce back.”

Trott further hoped that Afghanistan’s win over England can provide some solace to people back home, especially in the Herat region, where two earthquakes caused demise of more than 1,000 people, with many players pledging to donate and help with various relief measures.

“It's not just cricket that the guys are playing for. The guys are very acknowledgeable of the things and the hardship that some people are going through because of the natural disaster and for various other reasons.”

“So, if this can give a smile to people's faces anywhere in the world, but also encourage boys and girls to pick up a cricket bat or a cricket ball and get playing cricket wherever they are in Afghanistan, then, that's the sort of the goal that's been achieved.”

“That's great and then grow the game and the publicity and the exposure that this side is going to give the country, but also the sport,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.