KISS rock up London stage final time as they say farewell to 'End of the Road Tour'

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) American hard rock band KISS has now officially declared the end of their ‘End of the Road Tour’, which kicked off in January, 2019, and had rolled through in London last year.

This time though, the rockers have officially kissed touring goodbye after what was likely their final show in London. This marks a massive moment in the world of rock 'n' roll as the rock legends have been touring for over 46 years and filling up stadiums.

True to their reputation, KISS played their final gig with full on rock fervor as they came to the stage in their iconic costumes with their signature make up. The stage lit up with fire, and the band gave their ace showmanship with the gimmicks they are famous for, such as spitting out blood, playing guitar while rolling, breathing fire, air walking and many more.

KISS then dished out their many classics in epic fashion such as 'Love Gun', 'Black Diamond', 'Detroit Rock City', 'Beth', 'God of Thunder', 'I was made Loving You', 'Strutter', 'I Stole Your Love' and '100,000 Years' and 'Shout it Out Loud', among many others.

Concluding the show in epic fashion, the final London show was packed with fireworks, pyrotechnics and heavy riffs as the spirit of rock’n roll took over and audiences rocked it out hard, giving everyone the time of their lives.

The band had set up the table for their 'End of the Road Tour' four years ago, and in December 2023, the rock legends will finally hit the end of the road in North America.

The band has played several shows in various countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, the UAE, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, El Salvador, Norway, Finland among many others.

KISS is one of the most iconic and legendary hard rock bands of all time. Known for their famous face paint and silver costumes, as well as their crazy stunts, the band is one of the all time greatest selling bands of all time selling over 100 million records worldwide.

Furthermore, the band has won various honours such as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, MTV's 'Top 10 greatest rock bands ever' as well as selling 30 Gold albums and 12 platinum records.

The band has been a massive inspiration of rock and metal artists throughout the world and have been credited as inspiring the glam metal movement leading to artists such as Motley Crue and Bon Jovi donning their well known androgynous getup.

