Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’: Great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) As her film “Laapataa Ladies” has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film Category by the Film Federation of India, filmmaker Kiran Rao expressed her gratitude and said that it is a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year.

“I am deeply honoured and beyond delighted that our film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life,” Kiran said in a statement.

Kiran added: “Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

She then expressed her “heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film.”

The film was contending alongside 29 film including names such the “Animal”, “Kill”, “Kalki 2898 AD”, “Srikanth”, “Chandu Champion”, “Joram”, “Maidaan”, “Sam Bahadur”, “Article 370”, the Malayalam film “Aattam”, which was feted with the National Award for Best Feature Film this year and Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light”, a Cannes winner.

“It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour,” she said.

She went on to thank Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth,” she added.

She added: To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honour. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm.”

Sharing her excitement Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL added: “Laapataa Ladies being selected as India's entry for Oscar is a true testimony of our vision and commitment to Make in India and Show the world…”

“Laapataa Ladies” premiered in March 2024 in India and told the story about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.