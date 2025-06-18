Kin of Chhattisgarh cops killed in anti-Maoist ops to get jobs beyond police department

Raipur, June 18 (IANS) In a significant policy shift, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Integrated Revised Instructions-2013, expanding the scope of compassionate appointments for families of police personnel martyred in anti-Maoist operations.

Previously, such appointments were restricted to the police department. Now, eligible family members -- regardless of gender -- can seek employment in any government department across districts and divisions of the state, based on their preference.

This move acknowledges the ultimate sacrifice made by security personnel and aims to offer greater flexibility and dignity to their surviving kin.

The previous government had decided to provide an additional assistance of Rs 20 lakh to buy agricultural land to the families of policemen killed during a fight with Naxalites, government jobs on compassionate grounds for kin of civilian victims of the violence.

In another decision, the state Cabinet has also approved the formation of the “Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society”, a dedicated body to bolster wildlife conservation and eco-tourism.

Modelled on a similar initiative in Madhya Pradesh that has been operational since 1996, the society will function under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

With Chhattisgarh’s wild tiger population estimated at just 18 to 20, the urgency of this initiative cannot be overstated. The society will be self-financed, drawing support from individuals, institutions, and conservation partners. It will focus on habitat protection, anti-poaching measures, and community-based eco-tourism.

By involving local communities, the initiative aims to generate sustainable livelihoods while fostering a culture of conservation.

Activities will include environmental education, research, and training programmes to build a cadre of future conservationists.

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, under which this society will operate, empowers states to establish such foundations to support tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. These foundations can receive grants, manage conservation funds, and implement targeted programmes for species recovery and habitat management.

