Kim Kardashian trolled for visiting Real Madrid squad

Los Angeles, Sept 7 (IANS) Reality television star Kim Kardashian faced the ire of passionate Real Madrid fans after she recently paid a visit to the Real Madrid CF squad.

Kardashian took to her Instagram, and shared a string of pictures in which she would be seen posing along with the squad.

She wrote in the caption, “Madrid Memories”.

However, as soon as she posted the pictures, angry Real Madrid fans took to the comments section, and trolled her.

One Internet user wrote, “Real Madrid lost 2 games in a row after you visited them”.

Another wrote, “You visited then 10 players got injured”.

A third wrote, “She has cursed our team”.

Another wrote, “This is the reason that half of our players are injured”.

Kim recently watched the football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF. She took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures from her trip to Spain. In the pictures, she could be seen enjoying the football match with her kids inside the stadium, and posing with them in the hotel.

She wrote in the caption, “Madrid Soccer Mom Tour 2024”.

Earlier, the reality star paid a visit to the Department of Justice in Washington DC, and met pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer to lend support to the clemency of the prisoners of the US who may be now ready to get back into the society. She shared pictures from her visit on her Instagram.

She had also shared a word of appreciation for the formerly incarcerated singer David Jassy. She re-shared a post from David, on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian wrote on the video, “David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison where I got to meet him and spend time with him learning about his music program and ear hustle podcast , proud he is home and making music”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.