Ishaan Khatter shares ‘fun times’ with ‘beautiful peeps’ from ‘The Perfect Murder’ cast

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter had a Bollywood dance moment on the sets of “The Perfect Murder” as he shared some “fun times” with “beautiful peeps” from the sets.

Ishaan on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse from the film, in which the cast is seen dancing. The actor also shared other moments with the cast, where he is seen bowling, taking a dip in the lake, playing mini axe throw and others.

“The cape and The Perfect Crew. Worked with these beautiful peeps and fun times were had. Turns out we also made a show,” he wrote.

“The Perfect Couple”, it is a mystery drama starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Hewson and Ishaan. It is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

The show tells the story of Hewson’s character Amelia, who is about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch novelist played by Kidman. But when a body is found on the beach and secrets are revealed, everyone becomes a suspect.

Ishaan will also be seen in “The Royals” alongside names such as Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea and Milind Soman.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. Details about the series are still under wraps.

The actor made his first screen appearance in the 2005 film “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!” He was then seen in Majid Majidi's drama “Beyond the Clouds” in 2017. The actor had his first commercial success with romantic drama “Dhadak” in 2018 after which he starred in a slew of films.

