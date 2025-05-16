Kiara Advani thanks everyone for making her special moment at Met Gala extra magical

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani thanked everyone for making her special moment at her Met Gala debut extra magical with their love, kindness, and celebration.

Sharing a stunning clip of herself flaunting her baby bump for the first time in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta creation, Kiara wrote on her Instagram, "Still soaking it all in…Grateful for all the love, kindness, and celebration...Thank you for showing up for my Met Gala debut in such a big way, making my special moment extra magical. Your messages, cheers, and love mean the world."

Kiara looked absolutely mesmerizing in a black gown with a metallic breastplate and a flowing white train. As a special touch for the mommy-to-be, the designer added a heart-shaped plaque for her baby, delicately tethered to the breastplate by a golden thread, representing the umbilical cord.

The stunner accessorised the look with gold rings, bold earrings, and an ear cuff. As for hair, Kiara pinned those wavy tresses back. Her ensemble was tied up with smoky eyes, brown toned lip-color, and a complementing blush.

Sharing his experience of dressing the 'Kabir Singh' actress for her Met Gala debut, designer Gaurav Gupta penned, “Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture titled ‘Bravehearts’ at her debut Met Gala. A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy — those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality."

"On the pregnant Kiara Advani, the look takes on deeper meaning; representing how identity is inherited and reimagined through generations. At its core, a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord. She is enveloped in a dramatic white cape echoing André Leon Talley’s 2010 Met Gala look, the piece is both armour and offering,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.