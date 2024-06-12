Khyaati Keswani on villainous roles: 'More nuanced, with grey shades'

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Khyati Keswani, who is essaying Amrita in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', has opened up on the significant change in the villainous roles over the years, and shed light on how the depiction of antagonist has become more complex and layered.

Reflecting on the portrayals of the antagonists, Khyaati shared: "A hero is never truly a hero until there is a villain in his life. I have played negative characters in the past, but while shooting for the show ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ I have realised how times have changed."

"Villainous roles used to be very negative, where the character would purposely trouble the hero or the heroine. However, now they have become more nuanced, with grey shades. For example, in my ongoing show, whatever my character Amrita does is out of love for her son Kunal. So, there is no intention of troubling someone just for the sake of it," she said.

She further added: "The mindset of viewers has evolved. They understand the psyche of the characters. In the past, people used to dislike actors who played negative roles, even in real life. However, nowadays, viewers can distinguish between reel life and real life. They appreciate and love us for the performances we deliver on-screen."

In the upcoming episode, Urmila teams up with Kunal, Geet, and Amrita to separate Siddharth and Aashi; she plans to divorce Kunal to achieve this. Geet tries to turn Siddharth against Aashi, leading to a misunderstanding where Siddharth accidentally pushes Amit. Aashi misunderstands and believes Siddharth harmed Amit deliberately.

Siddharth vows to prevent Aashi from marrying Kunal. At the wedding, Aashi is surprised when her family urges her to run away with Siddharth. She confronts Siddharth, demanding him to leave if he truly loves her. Meanwhile, Amit overhears Kunal's plan and is accidentally injured while trying to stop him.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.