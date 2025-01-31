Khushi Kapoor drops mushy picture with a mystery man

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Loveyapa," has posted a picture with a mystery man.

On Friday, the 'Archies' star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo showing her embracing a guy dressed in a hoodie, with his face hidden from view in the picture. Khushi captioned the post, “He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon.”

Although the identity of the guy remains a mystery, fans are already speculating that it could be either Vedang Raina or Ibrahim Ali Khan. One user chimed in with, “No way, @vedangraina, is that you?" while another commented, “Wait, is that @iakpataudi?”

A third user wrote, “Ayyeeeee it's definitely vedang cause the body personality is of Vedang but may be khusii wants to show this as a nadaniyaan promotion.”

Ibrahim's name has come up in the speculation due to his upcoming collaboration with Khushi Kapoor. The two are set to star together in Karan Johar's production, reportedly titled "Naadaniyaan." Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is expected to have a direct-to-OTT release.

Meanwhile, Khushi’s next offering, "Loveyapa," stars her alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. In the film, the actress will reportedly deliver an eight-minute monologue, which is touted to be one of its standout moments.

An insider revealed that the monologue is a crucial moment that will highlight her acting skills. Described as a raw and emotional reflection on love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, it promises to be a powerful scene.

The film is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2025.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial "The Archies." In this live-action adaptation, she portrayed Betty Cooper, starring alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

