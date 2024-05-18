Khushi Dubey is drawn to her character's unwavering dedication in 'Jubilee Talkies'

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Khushi Dubey, who is all set to portray the lead in the upcoming show 'Jubilee Talkies - Shohrat.Shiddat.Mohabbat', has opened up about her character, saying she was drawn to Shivangi Sawant's 'resilience and unwavering dedication'.

‘Aashiqana’ actress Khushi plays Shivangi, who embodies a modern woman filled with strength, integrity, and a strong sense of purpose.

Talking about the role, Khushi shared: "I'm really excited about this story. I was hooked when I first heard the plot, and I hope the audience will be too. Along with her passion for reviving Sangam Cinema, Shivangi's journey is filled with unexpected twists and turns that will keep everyone glued to their seats."

"This character is a fresh challenge for me, and I'm especially drawn to Shivangi's resilience and her unwavering dedication to her family and dreams," added the actress, who was last seen in 'Aankh Micholi'.

The show is a romantic and passionate drama that follows the journey of Shivangi, a humble girl from a small town in Maharashtra, but with modern sensibilities. Her deep love for cinema drives her to pursue her father's dream of restoring their cherished possession, 'Sangam Cinema', to its former glory.

The show will premiere soon on Sony.

