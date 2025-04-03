Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner slam Kim Kardashian over her parenting double standards

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Reality star Khloe Kardashian has pointed out her sister Kim Kardashian’s parenting double standards.

On this week's episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Khloe, Kim Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner go to Joshua Tree together to go camping, or rather, glamping, in an RV. As they start the journey down to the desert, Kim gets a call from her daughter North, 11, who is in China with dad Kanye West to perform at his concert, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Oh, North just texted me”, Kim says as her daughter starts to FaceTime her. “North! We’re camping. We’re camping! You have service”.

“Oh my Gosh. I don’t even know if I slept”, North can be heard saying. “You don’t even know if you’ve slept? Oh no! That is jet lag”, Kim responds.

As per ‘People’, Kim again talks about becoming a momager in her confessional, reiterating that she doesn't feel like she's ready to completely step into that role.

“I’m not quite ready to be a momager. Right after The Lion King, North got offered a project, but it’s in London", Kim explains. "So then I’m like, ok, then I would have to take a week off from filming, or whatever it’ll be and go with her on set. I still have a career. I wonder if I should have my mom go with North”.

Back in the scene, Kim shows North around the RV and continues talking to her daughter for the next few hours, which causes her sister and mom to become annoyed and reference Kim and Khloe’s fight from last season.

“Like, seriously. You’re the one that not even a year ago is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child”, Khloe says in her own confessional. “And you are on the phone with North for a couple hours”.

“This is exactly what you criticized Khloe for doing. This is the pot calling the kettle black”, Kris says in a confessional. “Yep.”

As the scene shifts back to the RV, Kris gets visibly annoyed with Kim after she's spent most of the ride down to the Joshua Tree on the phone with her kids.

“Okay well, we’re almost there and we’ve spent more than half of the trip on the phone with your children”, Kris tells Kim. "Which, I love listening to my grandkids, don’t get me wrong, however you gave (Khloe) so much s*** for checking in with her kids”.

