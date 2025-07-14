Kesoram Industries’ Q1 loss widens to Rs 99.3 crore, revenue drops 9.3 pc YoY

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Kolkata-based Kesoram Industries on Monday reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 99.3 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 61.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q1 FY25).

The company also witnessed a decline in revenue, which fell by 9.3 per cent to Rs 61 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 67.3 crore in Q1 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) loss stood at Rs 10.5 crore, slightly higher than the loss of Rs 8.41 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The quarter also included an exceptional loss of Rs 89.8 crore, which significantly impacted the bottom line.

However, total expenses for the quarter reduced to Rs 82.98 crore, down nearly 27 per cent from Rs 113.38 crore in the same period last financial year.

However, certain cost components saw an increase. The cost of materials consumed rose by 8.27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 31.8 crore, while employee benefits expenses rose by 17 per cent to Rs 17.97 crore.

Kesoram Industries, which has a legacy dating back to 1919, was previously active in the cement business under the brand names ‘Birla Shakti Cement’ and ‘Vasavadatta Cement’.

In March this year, the company’s cement business was acquired by UltraTech Cement Limited.

Post demerger, Kesoram is now primarily focused on its Rayon, transparent paper (TP), and chemicals segment, marketed under the ‘Kesoram Rayon’ brand.

The Kolkata-headquartered company began its journey with cotton textiles and later diversified into rayon, cement, tires, and chemicals.

With the cement division now spun off, Kesoram is aiming to consolidate and strengthen its position in the rayon and allied businesses.

