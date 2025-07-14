OUAT 2025 Result Out: Check Your Percentile Scores Online

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has released the results of the undergraduate entrance exam on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their percentile scores online.

How to Check OUAT UG Scores

To access their scores, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official OUAT website, ouat.ac.in .

. Log in using their application number and password.

Check and download their percentile scores.

OUAT Result Details

The OUAT university releases entrance exam scores in percentile format before publishing the final rank list. This means that candidates will receive their percentile scores first, and later, the final rank list will be published.

Important Dates for OUAT 2025

Here are some key dates that candidates need to keep in mind:

Declaration of OUAT Rank: July 18, 2025

Release of Intimation-cum-Rank Card: July 24, 2025

Agro-Polytechnic Diploma Counselling: July 2025

UG Course Counselling: August 4-13, 2025

Admission for Govt. Sponsored Candidates: August 14, 2025

Commencement of Classes: August 18, 2025

Stay Updated

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the rank list, counselling schedule, and other important notifications. By staying informed, candidates can ensure a smooth admission process.