Kerala sounds alert amid suspected hazardous substance leak from capsized cargo ship

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (IANS) The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public warning following reports from the Indian Coast Guard of a possible leak of hazardous substances from a capsized container vessel off the state’s coast, an official said on Sunday.

The cargo reportedly fell from the Liberian-flagged ship MSC ELSA 3, which was on Saturday en route to Kochi port from Vizhinjam before it sank in the Arabian Sea.

In response to the environmental threat and potential public safety hazards, the Kerala government has launched urgent containment measures.

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed to manage the risk of drifting cargo containers and a possible coastal oil spill.

A high-level emergency meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary directed the Factories and Boilers Department and the Pollution Control Board to constitute the RRTs.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), police, and other key agencies have been instructed to provide all necessary assistance for emergency operations.

According to official sources, MSC ELSA 3 sank approximately 14.6 nautical miles (around 27 km) off the Thottappally coast.

Nearly 100 containers are believed to have fallen into the sea, with many now drifting towards the shore at a speed of around 3 kmph.

The Indian Coast Guard has launched a full-scale containment operation.

Two Coast Guard ships are currently engaged in the area, while a Dornier aircraft is being used to spray chemical dispersants over the affected zone.

The Director General of the Coast Guard, who also leads the National Oil Spill Response Plan, is personally supervising the operations.

In anticipation of oil settling on the seabed, the state government is preparing a contingency plan involving coordinated underwater cleanup efforts.

This will be a joint operation involving the Coast Guard, Navy, Forest Department, and the Factories and Boilers Department.

To bolster precautionary measures, the Port Department, Coast Guard, and Navy have been instructed to mobilise additional booms and skimmers to contain any potential oil spread.

District-level task forces have also been activated to address various emergency scenarios, including recovery of containers, shoreline cleanup, and marine pollution control.

A public advisory has been issued urging coastal residents to stay at least 200 metres away from any unfamiliar objects or containers that may wash ashore.

Citizens are requested to immediately alert authorities by dialling the emergency number 112 and are advised not to gather near such sites.

Fishermen have been strongly advised against venturing into deep-sea waters, particularly within a 20-nautical-mile radius of the incident site.

They have also been warned not to approach or handle any floating containers or suspected hazardous materials they may encounter at sea.

Officials have emphasized that the immediate priorities are to ensure public safety, prevent environmental damage, and protect the livelihoods of the local fishing communities.

