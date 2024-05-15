Kerala Police issues look-out notice against new bridegroom accused of domestic violence

Kochi, May 15 (IANS) A day after a recently-married woman's harrowing tale of physical abuse at the hands of her husband over dowry and blame at the police for not acting on time on her complaint was flashed on TV channels, Kerala Police on Wednesday issued a look-out notice for the bridegroom.

The woman and Rahul, 29, an aeronautical engineer hailing from Kozhikode and working in Germany, got married on May 5, but she alleged that she faced a terrifying time at his hands at his house on the night of May 11. When her family came to her in-laws on May 12, her travails surfaced and after persuasion, she told her mother how she was beaten and strangulated with a mobile charger by Rahul.

With the media taking up this in a big way from Tuesday and after the victim complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the State Women’s Commission, a new police investigation team was formed and the look-out notice was issued.

Meanwhile, Rahul's mother denied that they demanded more dowry and said she was not aware of where Rahul was as he left the home on Tuesday evening and had not returned.

On the other hand, the father of the victim has alleged that there are reports that Rahul had, in the past, cheated other girls in the name of marriage promising them that they will be taken to Germany. "The police have to probe this aspect and also if he was in the habit of taking drugs," he said.

However, it is suspected that Rahul, fearing arrest, flew out of the country on Tuesday midnight.

