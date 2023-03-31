Kerala opposes raising of marriage age for females

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) Kerala has opposed raising the minimum marriageable age of females from 18 to 21 in its response to the National Commission for Women on the proposal.

The state Women and Child Development Department held that when the voting age of females is 18, asking them to wait till 21 to get married is not right.

