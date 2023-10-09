Kerala HC asks SPC to note ‘foul play’ by film internet vloggers

Kochi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Kerala High Court has asked the State Police chief to take note and act against the vloggers who play truant with vested interests against new movies.

Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, the director of the film 'Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam' who brought to fore the negative impact the of the vloggers' "foul play" on the film industry and sought action.

Stressing on the need for checks and balances, Justice Ramachandran said, "The State Police Chief, through the learned Government Pleader, will also inform this court as to if an individual or an entity can file a complaint against such activities, including unlawful and motivated ‘Review Bombing’; and the modus for such, leading to the manner of investigation and its conclusion, apart from other suggestions.

"It must, however, be specifically kept in mind by the State Police Chief that, what he is now being called to respond to, is regarding action only in the cases of motivated and calculated reviews made solely to extort and blackmail; and not those which are made bona fide," the court said.

The court wanted to see if something can be done after the petitioner alleged that there are vested interests engaged in such an act. The amicus curiae after looking into it said the petitioner had raised a valid point.

"Every movie is an intellectual property. Apart from being so, it also entails reputation, sweat, blood, and aspirations of several people, not merely the producers, lead stars, or the directors," Justice Ramachandran observed and further added that, "a fair criticism of an intellectual property - be that a movie or otherwise; in contradistinction to a pernicious attempt to blackmail and extort, are two different aspects, which have to be clearly distinguished and dealt with distinctly," the court said.

It further pointed out that directors, producers or other persons associated with movies can make complaints to trigger a proper investigation under the penal law and under the laws relating to cyber crimes and posted the hearing for Tuesday.

