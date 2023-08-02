Kerala Governor hands over graduation certificate to deceased doctor’s parents

Kochi, Aug 2 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday handed over the graduation certificate of Dr Vandana Das to her parents in Trissur city during the convocation ceremony.

Dr Das (22) was a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital.

On May 10, drug addict, Sandeep, was brought to the hospital for wound dressing where he fatally stabbed her using surgical scissors, resulting in her death.

During the ceremony, after Dr Das’s name was called out, her parents with tears in eyes collected the certificate from Kerala Governor.

The Governor said that he has no words to say to her parents. “There is no way I can mitigate their pain. It is a huge loss,” Governor Khan said.

“What’s the use of this degree certificate,” her parents asked the teacher after the function was over.

On Wednesday, the accused filed a bail plea before the Kerala High Court in which he said that at the time of doing the act, by reason of unsoundness of mind and under the influence of sedative medicines, he was incapable of knowing what he was doing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.