Kerala: Eight-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes

Kochi, April 25 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 at a school in Kerala's Thrissur died when a mobile phone on which she was watching a video exploded in her hand.

The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of giving medical attention, she passed away.

A team of local police officials have begun a probe and a forensic team also has been pressed into service.

