Kerala CPI unhappy over CM Vijayan's style of functioning

Thiruvananthapuram, March 20 (IANS) The CPI -- the second biggest ally of the ruling Left government -- has voiced its displeasure over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's style of functioning.

In a recent meeting of the CPI's Kollam district unit, which was attended by Cabinet Minister J. Chinchurani, criticism was mounted at the way the government is functioning. Chinchurani, however, remained silent throughout the meeting.

Among other issues, the traffic disturbance caused by Vijayan's big convoy of vehicles was also slammed at the meeting. Speakers described this convoy as nothing but sheer arrogance of Vijayan.

Incidentally, the CPI Kollam unit is one of the most powerful party units. They won all the three seats they contested in the 2021 Assembly polls, besides helping CPI(M) and other allies to win in six other seats.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said, "The CPI is jittery because anything to do with the Left governance affects them too and, hence they have decided to fire the first salvo.

"The Kollam unit of the CPI is upset not just with Vijayan, but also against their state secretary Kanam Rajendran who has always been a staunch supporter of Vijayan. Unlike his glorious predecessors, who often acted as a corrective force, Rajendran for some reason appears to be a mere Yes man of Vijayan," said the critic.

Vijayan's style of functioning in the Assembly has become a talking point as he appears to avoid questions that are posed to him in the floor of the Assembly, and the Congress-led opposition has been on a warpath against him.

Of late Vijayan appears to have gone into a shell and it began ever since the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh levelled serious allegations against him and his family. She alleged that they were indulging in gold and currency smuggling.

