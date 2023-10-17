Kerala CPI-M MP urges Railway Min not to hold up trains for Vande Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (IANS) CPI-M Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Tuesday asked Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure that other trains are not held up for long in order to facilitate the running of Vande Bharat expresses.

Incidentally Kerala has two Vande Bharat trains, running from here to Kasargod, and back and the travel time is around eight hours, while the normal running time of other trains is in excess of 12 hours.

Trouble for commuters on ordinary trains began after the first Vande Bharat began its operations in April and it went haywire after the second Vande Bharat train began operations last month.

“The situation is such that to ensure that Vande Bharat runs according to schedule, numerous trains are being kept waiting, delaying passengers and students travelling on those trains. The Railways, instead of scheduling the Vande Bharat timings, have resorted to stopping other trains and this has caused lots of problems for many,” said Brittas, a journalist-turned-Rajya Sabha member.

Brittas has also requested the Railway Minister to ensure that there are more general compartments attached to trains as most of the trains have one or two general compartments leading to trouble for passengers.

