Kerala: Case registered against ex-DGP Siby Mathews for revealing identity of rape victim

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 (IANS) Two days after the Kerala High Court directed the registration of an FIR against former Director General of Police (DGP) Siby Mathews for allegedly disclosing the identity of a rape victim in his book titled 'Nirbhayam', a local police station in the state capital city registered a case.

Now 72, Mathews, who took voluntary retirement from service in 2011, was later appointed the chief information officer.

While in service, he led the probe teams in quite a few cases that hit the headlines including the now infamous ISRO Spy case, the Kalluvathukal Liquor tragedy which left 33 dead in 2000 and a few others.

The petitioner in the case who approached the High Court seeking the registering of an FIR is retired Deputy SP of Police K. K. Joshua who was a former junior colleague of Mathew and both of them were part of the then Kerala Police probe team that probed the now infamous ISRO Spy case.

Joshua had earlier registered a complaint with a local police station in the state capital and the district police chief.

As he did not get a "favourable" response, the petitioner then approached the High Court which asked the concerned authorities to consider the complaint.

The court after hearing all the sides directed the police to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation in compliance with the Lalitha Kumari judgment.

