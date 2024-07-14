Kenyan president orders swift probe into mysterious killings

Nairobi, July 14 (IANS) Kenyan President William Ruto has directed security agencies to speed up investigations into the mysterious killings in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, after nine mutilated bodies were retrieved from a dumpsite in a slum.

Ruto, who spoke in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, northwest Kenya, on Saturday, assured citizens that those behind the killings will be held to account, saying no stone will be left unturned, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Nine bodies have been retrieved from Kware dumpsite in Mukuru kwa Njenga (slum), the majority being bodies of women and girls," he said and appealed to every Kenyan to uphold peace and conduct their business without breaking the law.

The President has been under intense pressure to take firm action on security officers who have been abducting young Kenyans who have been holding anti-government and anti-tax hike demonstrations across the country.

The bodies were well-wrapped in sacks and black polythene bags and later tied with ropes, while some had burns and were decomposing.

The state-funded Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said at least nine deceased people were dumped less than 100 metre from the Kware police station.

