Kenya beefs up security at main airport ahead of protests

Nairobi, July 23 (IANS) Kenyan authorities on Tuesday heightened security in and around the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the capital of Nairobi, the country's main airport, ahead of anti-government protests.

Young Kenyan protesters, or Gen-Z, have threatened to disrupt airport operations to protest President William Ruto's decision to rehire six former Cabinet secretaries more than a week after their dismissal.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways (KQ) have advised passengers to arrive at the airport early due to heightened security checks and traffic disruptions on roads leading to the main airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

In separate statements issued Monday evening, the KAA told passengers to expect longer security protocols, while KQ, the national carrier, advised travelers to arrive four hours before the departure time.

"Due to heightened security checks and protocols at the JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights. Kindly contact your respective airline for the latest flight information," the KAA said.

Kenya Airways advised its customers traveling through the JKIA that traffic disruptions were anticipated on major roads leading to the airport Tuesday.

"Due to anticipated traffic disruptions on major roads leading to the JKIA on Tuesday, customers are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their scheduled flight departure time," the national carrier said in a statement.

"Customers are also encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays en route to the airport," it said, insisting that the safety and well-being of its crew and customers is their number one priority.

The airline said traveling customers can physically check in at the airport as early as four hours before flight departure, and they can also check online through its website or on their mobile devices via the KQ Mobile app from 30 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

Kenya Airways said it was doing everything possible to ensure its flights depart and arrive on schedule but advised customers to expect some delays in their departure and arrival times.

The advisories came ahead of Tuesday's planned anti-government demonstrations in the capital, in which young protesters have vowed to march to the heavily fortified facility.

Besides Kenya Airways, the JKIA, the busiest airport in East Africa, also serves other major airlines including Rwanda Air, Emirates, British Airways, Ethiopian Airports and Turkish Airways.

The police have, however, warned protesters to keep off the JKIA and other protected areas.

Acting Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja said protesters must take note of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas.

"We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions and refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas. The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws," Kanja said in a statement.

Kanja said the Protected Areas Act (Cap 204) of the Laws of Kenya prevents the entry of unauthorized persons into areas declared to be protected areas. He added that the Kenya Civil Aviation Act stipulates that anyone who trespasses on any land forming part of a government aerodrome or an aerodrome commits an offense punishable by law.

The president was forced to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11 after young protesters staged anti-government demonstrations across the country in June against a wide range of unpopular tax increases contained in the Finance Bill 2024 that has since been withdrawn.

The Finance Bill 2024, which sparked youth protests that led to its withdrawal from the National Assembly by Ruto, was seeking to raise an additional 346.7 billion Kenyan shillings (about 2.7 billion U.S. dollars) through new taxes.

The protesters had expressed outrage over provisions of the bill that would raise taxes on goods and services that many people depend on, such as bread, and mobile money transfers, to meet the government's revenue targets.

The Gen-Z protesters had also been demanding accountability from the government, saying there is a lot of opulence and wastage in government spending.

