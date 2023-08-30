Kejriwal should be leader of INDIA, says AAP leader

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be the leader of INDIA block.

While speaking with IANS, she said that Kejriwal should be the leader of the alliance as he was continuously fighting for the betterment of the country.

"Speaking in my capacity as a party spokesperson, I would nominate Arvind Kejriwal. He has consistently championed people's concerns and implemented a model that has led to minimal inflation in Delhi," Kakkar told IANS.

Two meetings of the 26 party INDIA block have taken place. During the second meeting in Karnataka, the block was officially named 'INDIA.' The third alliance meeting is scheduled to occur in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. AAP has confirmed its participation in this upcoming meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.