Kejriwal calls for 24-hour electricity supply to achieve 'VishwaGuru' status

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking on the occasion of Independence Day, said that due to mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of vision, people were not getting 24 hours of electricity supply, and therefore, it wasn't possible to be VishwaGuru.

He said that the country was capable of generating 4.25 lakh megawatts of electricity, whereas the peak-hour need was only two lakh megawatts, but due to mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of vision, people are not getting a full electricity supply.

Kejriwal said he wanted to know whether people living in developed countries also face such situations.

"I hear about the seven to eight-hour power cuts in different states. We can't be VishwaGuru if there will be such long power cuts. Yes, only long speeches can be made," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further said if we want to make progress, we have to supply 24-hour electricity to industries and farmers. If we want to be VishwaGuru, we will have to make arrangements for 24-hour power supply.

"Why are there long power cuts? Is there any dearth of electricity? Let me tell you that we are capable of producing 4.25 lakh megawatts of electricity. It means that we have so many power plants that if all work with their 100 per cent capacity, they can produce 4.25 lakh megawatts of electricity. And what is the peak demand for electricity in the country? It is only 2 lakh megawatts. But still, we are not getting a full supply because of mismanagement," Kejriwal said.

He said Delhi was also facing long power cuts before 2015, but after AAP formed the government, they changed the picture of Delhi by providing 24-hour electricity. AAP has also changed the lives of Punjab people by providing 24 hours of electricity.

"In the whole country too, electricity can be supplied for a non-stop 24 hours. We will only take three to four years to change the whole system. After making arrangements for 24-hour electricity supply, India can become VishwaGuru," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that the country's power plants were capable of generating enough power which could even be exported.

The Chief Minister also said that when he initially provided free electricity of up to 200 units, people laughed at him, but he went ahead.

"If we have to waive off electricity bills of up to 200 units for the whole country, it will only cost us 1.5 lakh crore. And we read that loans of 1.5 lakh crore for four business tycoons were waived off. I am presenting two models, the country can decide whether we should provide free electricity of 200 units to 140 crore people or waive off Rs 1.5 lakh crore of four business tycoons. The country can decide," Kejriwal said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.