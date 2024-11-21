Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann shielding 'goon' Bibhav Kumar, says Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of promoting and rewarding Bibhav Kumar, whom she referred to as a "goon".

In a post on X on Thursday, Maliwal claimed, "For beating me up, Arvind Kejriwal ji has given huge rewards to his beloved goon Bibhav Kumar. He now occupies the top administrative post in Punjab as Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister."

She added that Kumar, out on bail for allegedly assaulting her, has been given a position where senior officials, including the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary, report to him.

Maliwal criticized Punjab’s AAP leadership, alleging that CM Bhagwant Mann has become a "rubber stamp" under Kejriwal’s influence.

She lamented, "The talented youth of Punjab are leaving the country while goons are being showered with salaries in lakhs, luxury cars, bungalows, and servants."

She claimed that senior MP N.D. Gupta was evicted from his official bungalow at 10, Feroz Shah Road, alleging that the property was illegally handed over to Kumar. "This goon is living in Gupta ji's house, forcibly taken from him at his age. How can a person labeled a goon by the Supreme Court be given such privileges, violating his bail conditions? Just imagine how many secrets this man must be hiding," Maliwal questioned.

The MP further raised concerns over the safety of women in Punjab under Kumar's alleged influence, stating, "If goons run the Punjab government, how will women in the state feel secure? Bhagwant Mann ji, you too have sisters and daughters at home. A Chief Minister must not allow himself to be reduced to a mere rubber stamp."

Bibhav Kumar is Arvind Kejriwal's close aide and manager, both personal and political and is accused of assaulting Maliwal at the CM’s residence on May 13. He was arrested on May 18 and produced late that night before a local court which sent him to five days under police custody. The Supreme Court later granted him bail after over 100 days in judicial custody.

