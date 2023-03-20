KCR urges BRS cadres to be vigilant against 'evil forces'

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed to the party cadre to be vigilant about "evil forces" and counter their false propaganda.

Exuding confidence that the BRS will score a hat-trick victory in the next Assembly elections, he said that people of Telangana will not fall prey to the cheap politics of the opposition parties.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, issued a message to the party workers. This comes amidst questioning of his daughter K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi excise policy case and the allegations by the opposition parties against his son and minister K.T. Rama Rao in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case.

He told BRS workers that in an election year the onus is on them to remain in the midst of people and counter the false propaganda of the opposition parties and expose them.

The BRS chief said it was the responsibility of the party workers to strengthen the party further.

He lashed out at the BJP for resorting to attacks and creating obstacles for the progress of Telangana at every step. He alleged that unable to stomach the BRS' "Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar" slogan, the BJP-led government at the Centre was attacking the party on all fronts and also creating hurdles in Telangana's progress.

KCR also referred to the struggle to achieve Telangana state. "Our party defeated many attacks and conspiracies during separate state agitation. Had we feared then, Telangana would not have been achieved," he said.

Stating that BRS workers are the strength of the party, he said he would be indebted to party workers for ensuring the party's grand victory in all elections from panchayats to Parliament all these years.

KCR also told the BRS cadres that for other parties politics is a game but for the BRS, it is a task. He claimed that considering politics as a sacred duty to fulfill people's aspirations, the BRS government transformed Telangana as an index for welfare and development.

The BRS chief said that with successful execution of works and welfare programmes, the BRS government ensured that Telangana emerged as a role model for the entire country. It is now one among the five large states, which were contributing immensely to the nation's economy, he said.

He said while Telangana achieved unbelievable development in all sectors in the last nine years, the country even after 75 years of independence was still plagued with issues like insufficient drinking water for households and irrigation purposes and electricity shortage.

The Chief Minister stated that China, Singapore, and South Korea are achieving rapid progress but unfortunately India is beset with communal hatred and lagging in development. He held Congress and BJP responsible for the poor development of the nation and alleged that both the parties lacked vision and commitment.

"To fill the void, the BRS set a new agenda for the nation and embarked on a new journey to influence national politics," he added.

