KCR’s grandson raises funds for renovation of government school

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s grandson K. Himanshu Rao led an initiative to collect Rs 90 lakh for renovation of a government-school in Rangareddy district.

Himanshu, son of state minister K.T. Rama Rao, inaugurated Mandal Parishad Primary School in Keshavanagar, Serlingampally along with education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday.

Himanshu inaugurated the renovated school on the occasion of his birthday. Speaking on the occasion, he said he had tears in his eyes when he first visited the school. There were not even proper washrooms for the girl students.

He told the gathering that this was his first public school. He said he had been visiting the school for last one year to oversee the renovation works.

On the occasion of inauguration, local leaders of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had installed hoardings with Himanshu’s pictures, hailing him as Telangana’s future leader.

Himanshu said that his grandfather KCR is his admiration and his father KTR is his inspiration.

The money raised under an initiative led by him was used to develop infrastructure and provide additional facilities there. The funds were collected by Himanshu and his batchmates under Community Action Service (CAS), an initiative of Oakridge International School, Khajaguda. He is the president of the CAS. Besides this, the collected money also includes funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

As part of community service, the students of Oakridge International School used to teach at the Mandal Parishad School at Keshavanagar. After seeing the conditions there, they decided to renovate it.

Himanshu Rao said that they have collected funds under CAS and CSR to develop the school. “Helping fellow students gives me immense happiness. I hope that students of the school utilise the resources and that our initiative will bring qualitative changes in their lives,” said Himanshu Rao.

The education minister appreciated Himanshu and his team members for doing their part towards improving the society. Sabitha Indra Reddy later detailed the multiple initiatives taken up by the state government to improve the government schools, including the prestigious initiative ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.