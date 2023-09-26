‘KBC 15’: Zakir Khan explains meaning of ‘Sakht Launda’ to Big B, says “it’s a movement”

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Comedian and poet Zakir Khan, who is known for his punchline "Sakht Launda", explained to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the real meaning behind the phrase.

Zakir rose to popularity by winning ‘Comedy Central’, ‘India's Best Stand Up Comedian’ competition. Besides performing at many stand-up comedy shows, he has also ghostwritten and produced radio shows.

He is an emerging Urdu poet, and has presented his poetry in events like Rekhta. On his train journey to Delhi, he wrote first poem, "Mai Shunya Pe Sawar Hoon".

In September 2017, he appeared as one of the three mentors along with Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal for the fifth season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, judged by Akshay Kumar.

In the special episode 31 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan invited Khan Sir and Zakir Khan to the hot seat.

Khan Sir is a popular Youtuber and teacher, who is well known for his teaching style on social media. His YouTube channel is called Khan GS Research Center and he has an offline academy by the same name. His YouTube channel has 21.6 million subscribers.

Talking to them, Big B said: “Zakir Khan and Khan Sir are here. I've learnt a lot from our conversations today. And often, I turn around to see our audience too. Many people sitting here are wearing 'Sakht Launda' tshirt. Look! 'Sakht Launda.' What is the story behind this?”

Zakir said: “Sir, it's a movement. It's a campaign. There are men like you who are so handsome. When you say that the queue starts from where I stand. So, we belong where the line ends. So, nobody cares about us.”

“When you're poor and don't have food, you can pretend to have observed a fast. That's what a 'Sakht Launda' is,” he said.

Zakir shared, “So, in love, you might propose and get rejected. So, we say we don't need it.” Amitabh said: “Oh, wow! What an idea! All our viewers watching the show, 99 percent of them will surely relate to you.”

Zakir said:”Sir, the country is being run by 'Sakht Laundas’.”

The ‘Piku’ fame actor said: “In life, you must've developed an attachment, and got rejected. So, you proposed this. I don't want to be loved by you. Is that it? Zakir, that was the past. How is it now?”

Zakir added: “Sir, we don't ask magicians if it was magic or amusement. So, all is well by God's grace.”

Big B concluded, saying, “May God always shower his grace upon you.”

Khan wrote and played the protagonist in the Prime Video web series ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’. Khan has also featured in Amazon Prime's ‘One Mic Stand’ Season 1 alongside Bhuvan Bam.

He has also begun his show called ‘Farzi Mushaira’ which is available on Amazon mini TV.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.